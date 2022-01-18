Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 28,697 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REGI stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.
REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.
In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
