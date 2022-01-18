Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 28,697 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.