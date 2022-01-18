Raymond James & Associates Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Impinj were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Impinj by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,755,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock valued at $82,789,563. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PI opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

