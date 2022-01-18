Raymond James & Associates Has $1.38 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,633.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.