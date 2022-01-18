Raymond James & Associates Has $1.46 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,044,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 245.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period.

XSW stock opened at $152.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01.

