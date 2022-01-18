Raymond James & Associates Sells 710 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after buying an additional 113,366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after buying an additional 79,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after buying an additional 127,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after buying an additional 188,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

