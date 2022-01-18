Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIRT opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

