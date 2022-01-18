Raymond James Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $139.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

