Raymond James Downgrades Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.38 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.74. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,545,606.69.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

