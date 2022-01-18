Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,334 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 904,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,564,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

