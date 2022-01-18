Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $459,000 Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

