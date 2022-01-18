Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33.

