Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

