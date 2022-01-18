Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,105 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 77.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -293.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

