Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 143,031 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spire by 24.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Spire by 284.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Spire stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

