Raymond James Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 61,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,180. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

