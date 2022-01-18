Raymond James Lowers Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $30.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,367,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.