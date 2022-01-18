Raymond James Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.85

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$3.85 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. upgraded Trican Well Service to a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perfomr rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.89.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE TCW opened at C$3.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.85. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$828.54 million and a P/E ratio of -39.64.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.