Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 126.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

