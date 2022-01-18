Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Up 34.7% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 481,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. 1,902,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 6,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,840.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

