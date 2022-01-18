Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRR. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

