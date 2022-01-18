Redpanda Earth Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $236,538.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.13 or 0.07449467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.98 or 0.99851790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

