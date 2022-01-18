Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $52.76 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

