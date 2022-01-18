Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 966,900 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RLMD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.51.
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $498.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
