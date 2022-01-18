Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 966,900 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLMD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.51.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $498.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

