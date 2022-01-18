Rempart Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 2.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $118.80. 55,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

