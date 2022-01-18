RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

