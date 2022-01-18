Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.66

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €94.66 ($107.57) and last traded at €94.06 ($106.89), with a volume of 243245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €92.42 ($105.02).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.00 ($128.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.05.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

