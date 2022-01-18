Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.