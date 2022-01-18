Rice Partnership LLC Buys 750 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.