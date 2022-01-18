Rice Partnership LLC Sells 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $82.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2,713.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,900.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,824.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,584 shares of company stock valued at $397,117,558. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,211.41.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

