Rice Partnership LLC Sells 264 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.13. 13,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

