Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.33.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

RBA stock traded down C$1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$64.17 and a 1-year high of C$94.96. The firm has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

