Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 74.00 and last traded at 75.53, with a volume of 114485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 79.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 108.55.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

