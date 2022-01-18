Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.02

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 108676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,503,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 201,998 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

