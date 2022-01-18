Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 16,423 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.