Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

