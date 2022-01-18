Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

