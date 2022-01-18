Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

ROG stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $274.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.67.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

