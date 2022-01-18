Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,864.06

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,864.06 ($25.43) and last traded at GBX 1,856.40 ($25.33), with a volume of 468389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,842.80 ($25.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($25.53) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.51) to GBX 1,710 ($23.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,575.65. The company has a market cap of £142.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

