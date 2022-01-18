Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSB. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.34) to GBX 2,100 ($28.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,136 ($29.14) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,319.45 ($31.65).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,870 ($25.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,663.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,568.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,870 ($25.52). The firm has a market cap of £143.77 billion and a PE ratio of 42.31.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.