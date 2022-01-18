Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Royal Gold by 742.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

