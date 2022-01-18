Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 711.64 ($9.71).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 507 ($6.92) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 384.31 ($5.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.37).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

