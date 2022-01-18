RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

RGLXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RTL Group from €57.50 ($65.34) to €54.00 ($61.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

RGLXY opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

