Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Cutera stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.93. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $665.85 million, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

