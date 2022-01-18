Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 2,255.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,090 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apria were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apria by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apria by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apria alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $71,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $52,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,871 shares of company stock valued at $11,788,228 in the last ninety days.

APR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

APR opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.