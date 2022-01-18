Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 55,507 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $669.19 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.69. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

