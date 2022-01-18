Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,004,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 915.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 37.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 173,897 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

