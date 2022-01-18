Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.