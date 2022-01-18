Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,731 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 97,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.