Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,426 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

