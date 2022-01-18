Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 318,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 173.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.